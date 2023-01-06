Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Equities researchers at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 172.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Bionano Genomics Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $436.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. Bionano Genomics has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 451.42%. On average, analysts expect that Bionano Genomics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 146.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 24.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

