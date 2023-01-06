Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Stock analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $75.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,593.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $25,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,593.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,715 shares of company stock worth $2,546,659 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 505.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 51,583 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 16,813.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 37.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,449,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,844,000 after buying an additional 392,169 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 383.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 73,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 58,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 5.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

