Glencore’s (GLEN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($8.43) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.19% from the company’s previous close.

GLEN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.75) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($6.39) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.75) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.43) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($7.83) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 604.17 ($7.28).

GLEN opened at GBX 514 ($6.19) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 534.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 490.75. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 5.07 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 571.90 ($6.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £65.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.90.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

