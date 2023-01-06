Credit Suisse Group Increases Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target to GBX 4,500

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.01) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.36) to GBX 3,160 ($38.07) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.41) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,158.89.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $177.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $217.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Diageo by 135.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 206.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 10,000.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

