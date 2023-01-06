Morgan Stanley Lowers ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Price Target to $30.00

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.68% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ProFrac from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
ProFrac Stock Performance
NASDAQ ACDC opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. ProFrac has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.61.
ProFrac Company Profile
ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.
