Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PACB. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a current ratio of 11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.59. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $18.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.05.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 42.03% and a negative net margin of 218.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $487,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 643,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,976,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,945,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,499,000 after buying an additional 90,216 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,391,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,545,000 after buying an additional 46,477 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,345,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,968,000 after buying an additional 324,280 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,315,000 after buying an additional 675,537 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after buying an additional 4,179,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

