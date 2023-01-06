Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) PT Lowered to $125.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $148.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.55% from the stock’s current price.

RJF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.57.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $107.25 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.77 and a 200-day moving average of $105.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 23.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Raymond James by 474.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 4.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter worth $2,796,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 41.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.