G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

G1 Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $220.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.64. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 328.58% and a negative return on equity of 172.97%. Equities research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $187,311.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,050.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $187,311.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,050.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,207 shares of company stock valued at $380,476 over the last ninety days. 8.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

