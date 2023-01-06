Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

NYSE OR opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 0.74. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $14.56.

Institutional Trading of Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 69.93%. The business had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 117.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 167,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 90,088 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 17.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 163,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 24,777 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.0% in the second quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 85.7% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 117,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

