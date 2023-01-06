Morgan Stanley Trims Stride (NYSE:LRN) Target Price to $41.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.58% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on LRN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Stride from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
Stride Price Performance
LRN opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.22. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Institutional Trading of Stride
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Stride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the third quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 228.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 1,232.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 15.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Stride
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stride (LRN)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.