Morgan Stanley Trims Stride (NYSE:LRN) Target Price to $41.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LRN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Stride from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride Price Performance

LRN opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.22. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Stride

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.36). Stride had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $425.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stride will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Stride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the third quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 228.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 1,232.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 15.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stride

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.