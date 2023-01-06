The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the November 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Joint in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

In other Joint news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 9,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $145,083.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,469,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,852,084.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 84,687 shares of company stock worth $1,223,657 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Joint by 455.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Joint during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Joint by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Joint by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Joint by 18.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Joint stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Joint has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.27 million, a P/E ratio of 279.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

