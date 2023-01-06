The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the November 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Joint in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.
In other Joint news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 9,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $145,083.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,469,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,852,084.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 84,687 shares of company stock worth $1,223,657 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Joint stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Joint has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.27 million, a P/E ratio of 279.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39.
The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.
