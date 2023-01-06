China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the November 30th total of 138,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICHY opened at $12.78 on Friday. China Construction Bank has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

