Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Short Interest Update

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,800 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the November 30th total of 255,600 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Beach Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 41.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Beach Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBB opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $166.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.75. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $16.28.

Hamilton Beach Brands Announces Dividend

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $150.82 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

