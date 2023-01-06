Short Interest in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Rises By 6.4%

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the November 30th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALPN. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

ALPN stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $12.23.

Alpine Immune Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.32). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 41.76% and a negative net margin of 169.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

