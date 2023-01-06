Short Interest in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Rises By 6.4%

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2023

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPNGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the November 30th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALPN. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Down 4.1 %

ALPN stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $12.23.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.32). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 41.76% and a negative net margin of 169.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.