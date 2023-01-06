Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Short Interest Update

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the November 30th total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 623,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHIL shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Benson Hill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

NYSE:BHIL opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.51. Benson Hill has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $7.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96.

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $130.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.08 million. Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Benson Hill will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Benson Hill news, CFO Dean P. Freeman acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Benson Hill news, CFO Dean P. Freeman acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew B. Crisp acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,132,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,956,755.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 149,572 shares of company stock valued at $435,874 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 75,825 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter worth $42,065,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in Benson Hill by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 610,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Benson Hill by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,942,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after buying an additional 355,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

