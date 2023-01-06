Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Short Interest Update

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 5,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 741,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTDR shares. Raymond James cut Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair cut Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontdoor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 570,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,640,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after purchasing an additional 495,797 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 52,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 22,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $21.44 on Friday. Frontdoor has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.11.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.31 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,165.71% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.