Short Interest in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Rises By 6.3%

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 905,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,651,985,000 after buying an additional 258,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,211,000 after buying an additional 313,090 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,299,000 after buying an additional 239,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,269,000 after acquiring an additional 43,982 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $168.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.83. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

