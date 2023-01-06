Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Short Interest Down 6.6% in December

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,670,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the November 30th total of 7,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Aterian to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Aterian from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Aterian to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aterian
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATER. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aterian in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Aterian by 37.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aterian Stock Down 1.6 %
Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Aterian had a negative net margin of 78.96% and a negative return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $66.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.38 million. Equities analysts predict that Aterian will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.
About Aterian
Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.
