Short Interest in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Rises By 6.3%

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,418,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,694,286,000 after purchasing an additional 677,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,095,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,992 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,356,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,288,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,192,570,000 after purchasing an additional 372,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 15.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,910,000 after purchasing an additional 605,522 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $116.58 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.53 and its 200-day moving average is $121.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.58.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.952 dividend. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.