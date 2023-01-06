Morgan Stanley Increases Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $118.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAH. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 1.4 %

BAH stock opened at $102.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $112.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.