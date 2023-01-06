Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $90.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CHD. Barclays reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus raised Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Church & Dwight from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial lowered Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an in-line rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.53.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CHD opened at $81.98 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

