BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $825.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $741.00 to $825.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.21.

BlackRock Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $701.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $706.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $660.37. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $899.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. Analysts predict that BlackRock will post 34.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

