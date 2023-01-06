BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $825.00

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2023

BlackRock (NYSE:BLKGet Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $741.00 to $825.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.21.

BlackRock Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $701.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $706.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $660.37. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $899.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLKGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. Analysts predict that BlackRock will post 34.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.