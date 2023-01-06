BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Cut to $78.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s previous close.

BJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “inline” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.87.

NYSE BJ opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $80.41.

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at $698,751.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,779,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,751.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $234,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

