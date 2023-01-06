Barclays Increases Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $53.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $49.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,587 shares of company stock worth $10,101,442 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

