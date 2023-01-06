Federal Realty Investment Trust Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report released on Sunday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $6.33 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FRT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

FRT stock opened at $102.72 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $137.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,604,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,908,000 after purchasing an additional 368,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,033 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,933,000 after purchasing an additional 177,718 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 512,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,154,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,038,000 after purchasing an additional 27,362 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.72%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

