Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Barclays

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CFG. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CFG opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,593,000 after buying an additional 4,641,334 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 444.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,852,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,251 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 899.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 186.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,481,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,783 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

