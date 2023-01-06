Ball (NYSE:BALL) PT Raised to $54.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ball to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ball from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. Ball has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.31.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 6.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Ball news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.81 per share, with a total value of $103,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.42 per share, with a total value of $348,288.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.81 per share, with a total value of $103,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $30,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

