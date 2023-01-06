Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of USB stock opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.69. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

