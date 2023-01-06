Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cinemark in a report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.20 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cinemark by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Cinemark during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 17.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth about $174,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $437,123.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,609 shares in the company, valued at $581,214.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

