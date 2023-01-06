Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Marcus Co. Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marcus in a report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

MCS has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

NYSE:MCS opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. Marcus has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $19.24. The stock has a market cap of $447.73 million, a P/E ratio of 355.25, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $183.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.86 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.55%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is 500.00%.

In related news, Director Bruce J. Olson sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $48,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $953,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Marcus by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Marcus by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marcus by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Marcus by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

