Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) versus Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Financial Contrast

Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI – Get Rating) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Glori Energy has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplify Energy has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.4% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Amplify Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Glori Energy and Amplify Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Amplify Energy has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.78%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Glori Energy and Amplify Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amplify Energy $342.92 million 0.91 -$32.07 million $1.57 5.17

Glori Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amplify Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Glori Energy and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A Amplify Energy 14.05% -85.77% 13.93%

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Glori Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glori Energy

Glori Energy Inc., an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests. The AERO Services segment offers biotechnology solutions of enhanced oil recovery through a two-step process, including analysis phase, reservoir screening process that obtains field samples and evaluates potential of AERO system; and field deployment phase that deploys skid mounted injection equipment. Glori Energy Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 121.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 2,417 gross producing wells. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

