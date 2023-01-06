Head-To-Head Comparison: Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) vs. NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN)

NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Rating) and Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.0% of NWTN shares are held by institutional investors. 46.1% of NWTN shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NWTN and Subaru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NWTN N/A N/A -8.54% Subaru 3.13% 5.04% 2.69%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NWTN 0 0 0 0 N/A Subaru 2 1 1 0 1.75

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NWTN and Subaru

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NWTN and Subaru’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NWTN N/A N/A -$4.89 million N/A N/A Subaru $24.45 billion 0.47 $623.06 million $0.52 14.37

Subaru has higher revenue and earnings than NWTN.

Volatility & Risk

NWTN has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Subaru has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Subaru beats NWTN on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NWTN

(Get Rating)

ICONIQ Holding Limited operates as a green mobility technology company which defines the smart passenger vehicle ("SPV") as a vehicle concept emphasizing AI technologies, autonomous driving, IoT connectivity, and a personalized passenger experience. The company's core technology advantages are characterized by modular pure electric platforms, digital on-board connectivity systems, continuously upgraded electric and electronic architectures, and autonomous driving technology. The company focuses on consumers and technology-savvy families and businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates with additional offices in Tianjin and Shanghai.

About Subaru

(Get Rating)

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties. It is also involved in the shipping, land freight, and warehousing of vehicles; leasing and rental of vehicles; credit and financing of vehicles; inspection, service, and maintenance of aircrafts; and IT system development and operation services. The company was formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. and changed its name to Subaru Corporation in April 2017. Subaru Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

