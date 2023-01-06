Analysts Set Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Target Price at $7.23

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.15.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIRD. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. Allbirds has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $72.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Allbirds in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Allbirds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allbirds in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

