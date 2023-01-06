Analysts Set Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Target Price at $184.10

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DBOEY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Deutsche Börse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Deutsche Börse from €198.00 ($210.64) to €202.00 ($214.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Deutsche Börse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deutsche Börse to €197.70 ($210.32) in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Deutsche Börse Stock Down 2.1 %

DBOEY opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $18.82.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

