Analysts Set Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Target Price at $184.10

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.10.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DBOEY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Deutsche Börse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Deutsche Börse from €198.00 ($210.64) to €202.00 ($214.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Deutsche Börse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deutsche Börse to €197.70 ($210.32) in a research report on Friday, October 7th.
Deutsche Börse Stock Down 2.1 %
DBOEY opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $18.82.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
