FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE) versus Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Head to Head Comparison

FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FaZe and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get FaZe alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FaZe N/A N/A -$6.87 million N/A N/A Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $10.77 million 4.16 -$92.41 million ($2.64) -3.31

FaZe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

FaZe has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FaZe and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FaZe 0 0 0 0 N/A Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.0% of FaZe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of FaZe shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FaZe and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FaZe N/A -1,356.89% -80.12% Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment -113.17% -9.68% -5.46%

Summary

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment beats FaZe on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FaZe

(Get Rating)

FaZe Holdings Inc. operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is a subsidiary of Industrial Realty Group, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for FaZe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FaZe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.