British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives $507.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $507.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on BTLCY. HSBC raised shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Liberum Capital cut shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 330 ($3.98) to GBX 345 ($4.16) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of British Land to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

British Land Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BTLCY stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.94. British Land has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

British Land Cuts Dividend

British Land Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0968 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

