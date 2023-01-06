Analysts Set Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) PT at $37.29

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Merus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Merus from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Merus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Merus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.27 million, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.62. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81.

Insider Activity at Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 139.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Merus will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Merus news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg bought 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $211,472.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,576 shares in the company, valued at $583,482.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Merus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,630,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Merus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,603,000. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in Merus by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,615,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,221,000 after buying an additional 799,341 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in Merus by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in Merus by 304.5% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 76,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 57,849 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merus

(Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Stories

