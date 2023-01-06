Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Receives GBX 652.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 652.71 ($7.86).

A number of research analysts recently commented on RMV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rightmove from GBX 634 ($7.64) to GBX 497 ($5.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rightmove from GBX 618 ($7.45) to GBX 608 ($7.33) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Rightmove

In other Rightmove news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson bought 39,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 554 ($6.67) per share, for a total transaction of £217,622.28 ($262,195.52).

Rightmove Stock Performance

About Rightmove

Shares of LON RMV opened at GBX 533.40 ($6.43) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 534.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 561.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,424.55. Rightmove has a one year low of GBX 437.80 ($5.27) and a one year high of GBX 775.20 ($9.34).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

