Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Receives $10.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TLYS shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tilly’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Tilly’s

In other news, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $119,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

Tilly’s Stock Down 2.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 435,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TLYS opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.15. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $265.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

See Also

