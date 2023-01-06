Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Receives $10.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TLYS shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tilly’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity at Tilly’s
In other news, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $119,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Tilly’s Stock Down 2.6 %
NYSE TLYS opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.15. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $265.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.78.
Tilly’s Company Profile
Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tilly's (TLYS)
