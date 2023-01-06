Analysts Set Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Target Price at $32.33

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup cut Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.49%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

