Analysts Set Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Target Price at $35.44

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.44.

GLBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Global-e Online by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,816,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,249 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Global-e Online by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,962,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,926 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,321,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,162,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-e Online Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11. Global-e Online has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $105.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Global-e Online

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.