Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV) vs. Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Critical Review

Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Rating) and Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Jefferson Security Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Banco Santander pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Jefferson Security Bank pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Santander pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Santander has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Jefferson Security Bank and Banco Santander’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferson Security Bank N/A N/A N/A Banco Santander 19.08% 9.67% 0.56%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferson Security Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Santander 0 3 6 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Jefferson Security Bank and Banco Santander, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Banco Santander has a consensus price target of $3.94, indicating a potential upside of 26.83%. Given Banco Santander’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Santander is more favorable than Jefferson Security Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of Banco Santander shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jefferson Security Bank and Banco Santander’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferson Security Bank N/A N/A $3.60 million $12.51 5.69 Banco Santander $54.90 billion 0.95 $9.61 billion $0.58 5.36

Banco Santander has higher revenue and earnings than Jefferson Security Bank. Banco Santander is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jefferson Security Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Jefferson Security Bank has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banco Santander beats Jefferson Security Bank on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jefferson Security Bank

Jefferson Security Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural and commercial businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes personal and vehicle, mortgage, construction, commercial, and home equity loans. The company also offers ATM, online and mobile banking, bill pay, paperless statements, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant, and credit and debit card services. It serves customers through its main office, four full-service retail banking offices, and one drive-thru banking office located in Jefferson and Berkeley counties, West Virginia; and Washington County, Maryland. Jefferson Security Bank was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, S.A. provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products. The company also provides cash, asset, and wealth management; and private banking services. In addition, it is involved in the corporate banking; treasury, risk hedging, foreign trade, confirming, custody, and investment banking activities. The company operates through a network of 9,879 branches. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander Central Hispano S.A. and changed its name to Banco Santander, S.A. in June 2007. Banco Santander, S.A. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

