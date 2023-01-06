Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Northrop Grumman Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the aerospace company will earn $5.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Northrop Grumman’s current full-year earnings is $24.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.17 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NOC. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.38.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $528.52 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $364.62 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $530.10 and a 200 day moving average of $497.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,268,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 24.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.