RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.06, but opened at $9.74. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. RPT Realty shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 2,574 shares trading hands.

RPT has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 2.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 2.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 17.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Stock Down 2.7 %

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a market cap of $844.82 million, a PE ratio of 99.11, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 520.05%.

About RPT Realty

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.