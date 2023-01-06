Brokers Offer Predictions for Hexcel Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hexcel in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.44.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of HXL opened at $60.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.37. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $65.82.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.38 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after buying an additional 475,375 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,160,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $318,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,252 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,749,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $282,424,000 after purchasing an additional 372,322 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,799,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,571,000 after acquiring an additional 498,461 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,742,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,585,000 after acquiring an additional 212,487 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $77,481.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at $94,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

