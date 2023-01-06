Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.29 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 177.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

