Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Elbit Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Elbit Systems’ current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elbit Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Elbit Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th.

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $168.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.64. Elbit Systems has a 1 year low of $159.00 and a 1 year high of $244.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 18.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

