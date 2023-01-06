Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.09% from the company’s current price.

BK has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.86. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,604,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,130 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,484,000 after purchasing an additional 883,395 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,942 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,786 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

