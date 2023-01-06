NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.49, but opened at $8.29. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 8,451 shares traded.

NEX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.3% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 45,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $896.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Equities analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

