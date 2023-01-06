SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $15.12, but opened at $16.37. SMART Global shares last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 7,330 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $465.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.86 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 36.26%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Insider Activity at SMART Global

Institutional Trading of SMART Global

In other SMART Global news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 8,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $145,179.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,110.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,540,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,056,000 after purchasing an additional 222,867 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 8.5% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,953,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,357,000 after purchasing an additional 231,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SMART Global by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,792,000 after acquiring an additional 52,397 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in SMART Global by 22.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,920,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,443,000 after acquiring an additional 357,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 9.5% in the second quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 1,682,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,549,000 after buying an additional 145,440 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Trading Down 8.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $713.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

